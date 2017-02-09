Kentucky Kingdom holding job fair this Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is holding a job fair this Saturday, Feb. 11.
The job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Cornett Ballroom at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. For starting positions, the park pays seasonal team members between $8 to $13 per hour.
Employee benefits include: free admission to the park when not working, exclusive activities, discounts and more.
Apply at the job fair or online.
