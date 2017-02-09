Louisville Zoo raises $11.4 million during capital campaign - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Zoo raises $11.4 million during capital campaign

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Leopards, primates and a new play space are all coming to the Louisville Zoo. 

The Zoo's Leadership Capital Campaign wrapped up on Thursday. The campaign managed to raise $11.4 million. 

Campaign funds will go to adding an early learning play space, a new snow leopard exhibit, and making several upgrades at the Zoo. 

"We're also expanding the African Outpost restaurant experience, so you'll actually be able to come to the Zoo and have your lunch and watch these beautiful primates and everything they're doing," said Zoo Director John Walczak. 

Zoo officials say they hope to open all the new exhibits by 2019.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.