LACETT | Crothersville celebrates 1st sectional championship in 103-year history

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- It was a moment almost too good to be true.

“When the Buzzer sounded,” said Crothersville athletic director Greg Kilgore. “It was one to two minutes before reality set in.”

And the reality for the Tigers was almost too good to true. For the first time in the school’s 103-year history, any team, boy or girl, in any sport had won a sectional title.

“I mean 103 years without winning, it gives them (the community) hope,” said senior guard Katrina Christian.

And some notoriety.

The town population roughly 1600 and roughly all of them filled the streets as the team arrived home Saturday night after their historic over West Washington in the Class A title game.

“When we came through, they were lined up. It would kind of remind you of the old Hoosiers movie,” said head coach Kevin Hensley.

Yes it was classic Hollywood, only with a modern twist from classic rock

“The Orleans Bulldogs were our semifinal opponents. The Cheerleaders came up with the theme “Kiss the Bulldogs goodbye.” Gene Simmons caught it and put it on his twitter page.

Surreal? Oh yea but then again, so once seemed the idea of a sectional title for Crothersville High School

“It’s a dream come true. Our small town is like a dot in Indiana. It’s so huge people want to see our story,” said Christian.

And the story will continue this Saturday as Crothersville is back in action in regional semifinal play against Wood Memorial.

