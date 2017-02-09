Proposed legislation would allow Kentucky students to take part - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Proposed legislation would allow Kentucky students to take part in religious activities at public schools

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill is making its way through the Kentucky legislature that would allow students to take part in religious activities at public schools.

Supporters say the measure would be a guide for school officials on how to allow students to express their religion. The bill also would allow public school teachers to use the Bible to teach about the history of religion and its role in the U.S.

Senator Perry Clark calls it an attempt to establish "one ecclesiastical policy as pre-eminent over others."

Senate leaders say the bill could be debated in the chamber as soon as Friday.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.