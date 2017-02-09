RAW VIDEO | Tom Crean and Indiana players talk about their 68-64 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | Tom Crean and Indiana players talk about their 68-64 loss to Purdue

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) -- In its first game in weeks with junior guard James Blackmon Jr. in the starting lineup, the Indiana Hoosiers took No. 16 Purdue to the brink, but couldn't close the deal in a 68-64 loss in Bloomington.

Blackmon struggled in his first action in a while, shooting just 3-14 from the field for 11 points. The Hoosiers were led by sophomore forward Thomas Bryant, who finished with 23 points.

Purdue star Caleb Swanigan fouled out after just 29 minutes, but still tallied 16 points and 14 rebounds.

The Boilermakers have now won six of their last seven.

Watch the full press conference with head coach Tom Crean, Blackmon and Bryant in the video player above.

