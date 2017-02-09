1 person dies of drug overdose sitting in truck on Westport Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

1 person dies of drug overdose sitting in truck on Westport Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died of a drug overdose in a truck stopped in the middle of the road Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on Westport Road at Hurstbourne Parkway.

Police say a passenger in the truck died at the scene. First responders gave the driver Naloxone to reverse effects of an overdose. A third passenger ran from the scene.

It slowed traffic on Westport Road for about an hour. 

“It seems to be an epidemic here in Louisville, just like it is everywhere," said Mitchell Burmeister, a spokesperson with Metro Emergency Services. "In January alone last month, we saw 695 overdoses that we responded to as EMS. That’s a 33 percent increase up from last January."

Metro EMS is seeing an increase in the number of overdoses happening when people are behind-the-wheel.

“Overdoses know no boundaries," said Major Chris Lokits with Metro EMS. "They can be in any area of the city, as is evident today, in a busy intersection, in a car. You never know what the people around you are doing."

Louisville paramedics handled 20 overdoses calls between midnight and 4 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.