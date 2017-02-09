1 person dies of drug overdose sitting in truck on Westport Road

Heroin addiction is a deadly epidemic that's ravaged the Louisville area, but some local addicts are using their struggles to help others.

Heroin addiction is a deadly epidemic that's ravaged the Louisville area, but some local addicts are using their struggles to help others.

Recovering heroin addicts work to transform struggles into help for other addicts

Recovering heroin addicts work to transform struggles into help for other addicts

Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.

A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.

State Police in Sellersburg are warning residents about a used car dealership accused of cheating customers.

State Police in Sellersburg are warning residents about a used car dealership accused of cheating customers.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

The first thing people should do, if they think their credit and debit card info has been compromised.

The first thing people should do, if they think their credit and debit card info has been compromised.

Police say thieves targeted Austin, Indiana, gas station with skimmer because of price, location

Police say thieves targeted Austin, Indiana, gas station with skimmer because of price, location

A Louisville woman is suing her former employer after she said she was fired for being a lesbian.

A Louisville woman is suing her former employer after she said she was fired for being a lesbian.

Louisville woman says she was fired for being a lesbian

Louisville woman says she was fired for being a lesbian

Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.

Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died of a drug overdose in a truck stopped in the middle of the road Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on Westport Road at Hurstbourne Parkway.

Police say a passenger in the truck died at the scene. First responders gave the driver Naloxone to reverse effects of an overdose. A third passenger ran from the scene.

It slowed traffic on Westport Road for about an hour.

“It seems to be an epidemic here in Louisville, just like it is everywhere," said Mitchell Burmeister, a spokesperson with Metro Emergency Services. "In January alone last month, we saw 695 overdoses that we responded to as EMS. That’s a 33 percent increase up from last January."

Metro EMS is seeing an increase in the number of overdoses happening when people are behind-the-wheel.

“Overdoses know no boundaries," said Major Chris Lokits with Metro EMS. "They can be in any area of the city, as is evident today, in a busy intersection, in a car. You never know what the people around you are doing."

Louisville paramedics handled 20 overdoses calls between midnight and 4 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.