Workers being moved out of LMPD Headquarters after OSHA inspection

Heroin addiction is a deadly epidemic that's ravaged the Louisville area, but some local addicts are using their struggles to help others.

Recovering heroin addicts work to transform struggles into help for other addicts

Financially struggling KentuckyOne Health said Friday it plans to sell its Louisville facilities, including Jewish Hospital, the Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.

State Police in Sellersburg are warning residents about a used car dealership accused of cheating customers.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

The first thing people should do, if they think their credit and debit card info has been compromised.

A Louisville woman is suing her former employer after she said she was fired for being a lesbian.

Louisville woman says she was fired for being a lesbian

Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As workers are being moved out of LMPD Headquarters, OSHA is fining the city of Louisville nearly $2,000, saying conditions inside LMPD were not sanitary during inspections.

LMPD Headquarters is not in good shape, and the mayor admits that.

"LMPD Headquarters is old," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "Obviously, it's having a lot of issues associated with it."

Some of the issues include leakage. A worker filed a complaint claiming urine and feces fell on desks and computers and that the smell of urine and feces fills the halls. OSHA inspectors came between August and November. They found desks were covered in plastic and trashcans were being used around the building to catch leaking water.

Pictures showing these conditions were sent to us by a worker in August. OSHA proposed a penalty of almost $2,000. The inspector says inmates in a temporary jail on the third floor clog toilets and showers, causing leaks from sewage lines to overflow onto the floor below. The report says that is a slip hazard and sanitation hazard.

Then in January, a pipe burst, causing a leak in the crime lab in the basement. A lieutenant told inspectors with the Louisville Metro Health and Safety Division this:

"The leak not only is a biohazard situation, but sensitive evidence has possibly been compromised. The media, public and courts are aware of the situation…"

A police spokesperson says the evidence was not compromised. Days later, during a city air quality inspection, officials found "elevated levels" of bacteroides.

Mayor Fischer says workers most affected are already moving to the Wellness building blocks away at First and Liberty Streets.

"Then we have to take a look at what the long-term prospects are for the existing headquarters," Fischer said. "They're not good. The building is rundown. So we're looking for a new place."

Fischer says the July budget will focus on new options for a new headquarters.

"I don't like it. Nobody would like to work in that," he said. "That's why we have that transition move for them, and it's in place."

Fischer says the process of moving workers most affected by conditions in the building should be done in the next 3-4 weeks.

