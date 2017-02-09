Louisville fire truck involved in accident while responding to f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville fire truck involved in accident while responding to fire in Fern Creek

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville firetruck was involved in an accident Thursday night while responding to a fire.

It happened around 6 p.m.near Bardstown Road and Hurstbourne Parkway.

A fire truck responding to a house fire hit another vehicle near the scene. The driver in the other car was hurt, but there's no word on how that person is doing.

The fire and accident forced crews to shut down Bardstown Road as rush hour was winding down.

There's no word on what started the house fire.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

