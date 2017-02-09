Job fair in west Louisville welcomes ex-offenders in an effort to curb rising violence

State Police in Sellersburg are warning residents about a used car dealership accused of cheating customers.

State Police in Sellersburg are warning residents about a used car dealership accused of cheating customers.

A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.

A Louisville man has been arrested weeks after police say he shot a woman in the genitals.

A Louisville woman is suing her former employer after she said she was fired for being a lesbian.

A Louisville woman is suing her former employer after she said she was fired for being a lesbian.

Louisville woman says she was fired for being a lesbian

Louisville woman says she was fired for being a lesbian

Police say a man showed up at the Fern Creek Fire Station 1 with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

Police say a man showed up at the Fern Creek Fire Station 1 with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

According to investigators, before the suspect was taken to jail, he stated that drugs were inside the home.

According to investigators, before the suspect was taken to jail, he stated that drugs were inside the home.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.

Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.

LMPD is asking for help locating a wanted suspect after he led officers on a pursuit Saturday evening.

LMPD is asking for help locating a wanted suspect after he led officers on a pursuit Saturday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Locked up on a four-year stint for robbery and burglary, Marquis Barrow desperately wants to turn his life around, starting with a job.

But after a year and a half of beating the streets, he was starting to lose hope.

"I got denied so many times," Bolden said.

The 24-year-old met with recruiters at the Louisville Urban League on Thursday at a special resource fair to put dozens down on their luck to work.

A dozen or so employers were on hand to fill more than a hundred jobs. But unlike other job fair, everyone was welcome, especially ex-offenders.

"They need to see hope," said Johnetta Roberts, the Director of Workforce Development with the Louisville Urban League. "They need to be connected. They need to know the next step. They need to know that they have options."

Jerald Muhammad with Brothers Helping Brothers is on the front lines, and he warns that frustration often leads to crime, like Tuesday's fatal shooting at 41st Street and Broadway.

"We have a problem when people are riding around with pistols in their pocket at 2 p.m.," Muhammad said. "That's a person with no hope."

So in addition, organizers are also making sure job seekers get the training they need -- not just for a job, but a career.

"If you're unskilled, then you're looking at an $8 or $9 an hour job," Muhammad said. "But if you get a skill, which you can get through these programs, then you can start working at $14, $15, $18 an hour with full benefits."

More than putting people back to work, Thursday's fair was meant to restore hope, which organizers maintain will curb the violence.

"If there's one less person on drugs, that's one less person driving down the road drugged out of their mind," Muhammad said. "That's one less person that's going to break in your house and rob you."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.