UPDATE: I-264 reopens at Shelbyville Road after semi fire - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: I-264 reopens at Shelbyville Road after semi fire

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Both directions of I-264 at Shelbyville Road have reopened after a semi fire.

Police say the wreck was reported around 11:45 Thursday.

The semi driver apparently swerved to avoid an abandoned car on the side of the road, and hit the median.

A cab on the semi caught fire; no one was hurt.

I-264 was closed in both directions for several hours; the road has since reopened.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

