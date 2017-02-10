Ky. Humane Society offering Puppy and Kitten Grams for Valentine's Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society is offering Visiting Puppy Gram or Kitten Gram for Valentine's Day.
For a donation of $200 or more, a puppy or kitten will bring flowers and chocolates to your sweetheart, along with a message.
The delivery dates are either Monday February 13th or Tuesday February 14th between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
The delivered chocolates are from Cellar Door Chocolates, and flowers are from Oberer's Flowers.
Times are on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Donations are tax-deductible.
To reserve a Visiting Puppy or Kitten Gram, call 502-515-3143 or email fhanlon@kyhumane.org.
Click here for more information about Visiting Puppy or Kitten Grams.
