Special Guns N' Roses bouquets offered for Valentine's delivery - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Special Guns N' Roses bouquets offered for Valentine's delivery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Special Valentine's Day deliveries are being offered for Guns N' Roses fans.  

The floral delivery site 1-800-Flowers is offering a special bouquet of red roses they call the Guns N' Roses Not In This Lifetime Bouquet.  

You can buy one dozen or two dozen roses that come with a voucher for a pair of tickets to one of the band's shows this summer on their "Not In This Lifetime" tour.  Concert stops offered on the deal include St. Louis, MO, Minneapolis,MN, Denver,CO, Miami,FL, Winston-Salem,NC, Hershey,PA, Buffalo,NY, El Paso,TX, and San Antonio,TX. Fees and upgrades are extra.

