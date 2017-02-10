Indiana Conservation officer's K9 partner can't stop showing lov - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana Conservation officer's K9 partner can't stop showing love during photo shoot

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If at first you don't succeed, try and try again -- and maybe again.

The Indiana State Parks Facebook page shared several pictures from a photo shoot featuring Indiana Conservation Officer Levi Knach and his K9 partner, Kenobi, a chocolate Lab. The two were supposed to taking their official portrait, but Kenobi wanted to get in some snuggling and kissing before the actual photo. 

As the Facebook page states, "Kenobi is cute, but make no mistake - he is a trained, working officer and can track people and locate a variety of objects ranging from venison to ginseng."

The Facebook post has been shared nearly 400 times. 

Officer Knach and Kenobi work in DNR Law Enforcement District 2.

