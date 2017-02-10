Performer for Kosair Shrine Circus recovering after fall Thursda - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Performer for Kosair Shrine Circus recovering after fall Thursday night

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A performer at the Kosair Shrine Circus is recovering after a fall during Thursday night's show.

According to a news release from the circus, a woman performing as an aerialist was suspended from a rope, when she fell, possibly breaking her ankle. She is currently undergoing tests, and officials say she did not sustain any head injury or concussion. 

"We are receiving updates, and it appears the injured aerialist will make a full recovery," said Shawn Warren, assistant chairman for the circus. "There are no changes to the scheduled circus performances."

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

