UPDATE | Authorities identify Louisville woman who died after being hit on the head

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who died after being hit in the head with a rock.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman was 28-year-old Kara Lynn Jewell. Jewell died after falling into a coma. Her cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma.

Jewell was gravely injured after being hit in the head with a rock during a fight with another woman on Feb. 7. 

Louisville Metro Police arrested 22-year-old Amber F. Jewell on Wednesday in connection with the attack. She allegedly threw the rock at the woman.  

A second suspect, 40-year-old Evert Baker, was taken into custody early Thursday morning.  According to arrest reports, the incident took place Tuesday, just after 11 p.m., on N. 38th Street, near Duncan Street. Two others were in the car, but they are not facing charges. Police say Jewell and Baker got into an argument with the victim, and afterward, Jewell threw "an object" at a woman who was a passenger in a vehicle. The arrest report does not disclose what the object was, but in court, a lawyer said it was a rock.

But Amber Jewell's family members said they do not believe Jewell or Baker are responsible for Kara's death. A family member said Amber did throw a softball-sized rock at the car, but it bounced off and never hit Kara. The family member also said Baker threw a stick at the car as it was driving away. Family said the car slammed on the brakes then sped off, and they never saw Kara again.

Amber's family said Kara and her boyfriend, who they said was driving the car, have a history of domestic violence. And they say that was causing tension with the whole family.

Baker and Jewell are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections, and we are told that their charges will be upgraded to murder. 

