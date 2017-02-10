Seniors receive Valentine's Day surprise

Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. on State Road 37 and Bottom Road.

On May 14, 1988, a school bus carrying 67 people was returning to Radcliff from a church youth group field trip to Kings Island.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

Police are working with two witnesses in order to piece together what happened.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) It's the season of chocolate, roses and love. However, it can also be a lonely one. One nationwide program is making sure seniors aren't forgotten this Valentine's Day.

The holiday took WDRB to two spots: Nanz & Kraft Florists and Carrie Belle Herd's place.

She admits it wasn't love at first sight for her and Charlie Herd. "We went to a french movie with subtitles and that's all I remember about the date. I was not interested in him, as I remember, I was pinned to somebody else," Herd said.

However, 65 years, three children and seven grandchildren later, pictures help tell their love story. "Realized we had more in common than we thought," she said. "It's been a wonderful life."

Charlie passed away two years ago. Herd said there are too many moments that she misses to name. "I don't know. I just miss him."

She said her support has helped in the transition.

This is where those flowers and Visiting Angels come in. Visiting Angels provides in home care for seniors around the country. It's filling in for cupid this Valentine's Day.

Seniors will receive a bouquet of flowers, what caregivers call Blossoms of Love.

"This is just fabulous. I can't believe Visiting Angels has done this, but it's a real treat," Herd said.

The effort is meant to bring some comfort to those missing their valentine this year like Carrie Belle and make sure their holiday, is a happy one.

