Florida golfer fights off 10-foot gator with putter

Florida golfer fights off 10-foot gator with putter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A golfer in Florida used his putter to fend off a 10-foot alligator.

Tony Aarts was walking about five feet from the water in North Fort Myers, Florida when he heard a splash. He turned to find a ten foot gator staring back at him. That's when he says the gator lunged toward and snatched him into the water. 

Aarts says once he was about waist deep in water, he started hitting the gator in the head head with his putter.

"You know, you can just see the claws as he was pulling me back and I'm heeling in, trying to go the other way, and he's just looking at me and I'm looking at him," Aarts said. "So I started hitting him in the eye socket. I hit him three times and he let go of my foot, so I crawled back."

Aarts says if it weren't for his sturdy Cleveland putter, he doesn't know what might have happened.

