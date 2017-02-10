Louisville man accused of shooting that took place during robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a man after he shot a victim during a robbery.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred just after midnight on Thursday, on Wilart Drive, near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Bernheim Lane.

Police say 18-year-old Johntae Bradshaw, along with accomplices, tried to use fake money in some type of transaction.

He then allegedly pulled a gun. As the victims jumped in a car and drove away, police say he fired several shots.

One of the shots hit one of the victims in the buttocks, according to the arrest report.

He was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with first degree assault, first degree wanton endangerment and first degree robbery.

Bradshaw is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.