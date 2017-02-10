Arena authority selects firms to help reorganize debt

What lessons can be learned about the NBA Draft from the 2017 NBA Playoffs? How many second-round picks are filling important roles? How well have one-and-dones played?

What lessons can be learned about the NBA Draft from the 2017 NBA Playoffs? How many second-round picks are filling important roles? How well have one-and-dones played?

Terry Rozier is the final remaining former Louisville player still chasing the 2017 NBA title.

Terry Rozier is the final remaining former Louisville player still chasing the 2017 NBA title.

BOZICH | Five Things the NBA Playoffs say about the Draft (and one-and-dones)

BOZICH | Five Things the NBA Playoffs say about the Draft (and one-and-dones)

Police say a man showed up at the Fern Creek Fire Station 1 with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

Police say a man showed up at the Fern Creek Fire Station 1 with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

According to investigators, before the suspect was taken to jail, he stated that drugs were inside the home.

According to investigators, before the suspect was taken to jail, he stated that drugs were inside the home.

LMPD is asking for help locating a wanted suspect after he led officers on a pursuit Saturday evening.

LMPD is asking for help locating a wanted suspect after he led officers on a pursuit Saturday evening.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.

Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Arena Authority has selected Bank of America Merrill Lynch to oversee the possible refunding of the KFC Yum! Center’s construction debt.

The investment bank is one of 12 companies that make up the management group chosen by the arena board at a special meeting Friday. The firms would lead the arena board’s goal of restructuring bonds sold in 2008 that are now considered “junk,” or below investment grade.

The debt on those bonds is set to rise dramatically in the coming years, prompting arena officials to warn that by 2020 they may not be able to make payments on principal and interest.

But before it can refund its debt, the arena authority hopes to revise its deal with the Yum! Center’s main tenant, the University of Louisville, and convince the Kentucky General Assembly to pass a bill allowing the tax increment financing district around the arena to collect more revenue for the project.

Arena authority chairman Scott C. Cox said after Friday’s meeting that he expects “some significant progress here in the next two weeks. I can tell you that the principals involved – talking about the governor, the mayor – they’re all talking with University of Louisville officials and we think that we’re making progress and we hope to have some restructuring of our financial arrangements with our partners very soon.”

U of L athletics director Tom Jurich told WDRB News in January that he didn’t expect a resolution to the lease issue in the coming months.

Cox said the university has been “very open” to discussions about the arena lease.

“We’re still talking to them, and I am very confident we’ll have a new or amended contract with the university,” Cox said.

Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover said last month that there is “strong support” for an arena measure during the current General Assembly, which reconvened earlier this week. The Senate also plans to consider a tax increment financing bill.

A portion of sales and income taxes generated near the arena was supposed to provide the bulk of revenues for the arena authority. But the tax increment financing, or TIF, district has failed to meet expectations, even as it produced more than $10 million in 2015.

One scenario is for the arena authority to ask the Kentucky General Assembly to let the TIF collect revenues for 10 more years than currently scheduled – or until 2039.

By refinancing the debt, Cox said, the arena board hopes to lock in lower interest rates and secure a better rating from Wall Street credit agencies, helping to drive down interest costs.

The firms chosen Friday would be paid from proceeds during any future bond issue, said Alex Rorke, senior managing director of municipal securities for arena adviser Hilliard Lyons.

RELATED: City, state seek to avert KFC Yum! Center debt crunch

RELATED: Kentucky Auditor to examine Louisville Arena Authority finances, contracts

RELATED: Arena resolution gives city flexibility in KFC Yum! Center deal

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.