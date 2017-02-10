Arena authority selects firms to help reorganize debt

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.More >>
Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.More >>
Officers responded to the crash Sunday around 1 a.m.More >>
Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.More >>
LMPD is asking for help locating a wanted suspect after he led officers on a pursuit Saturday evening.More >>
According to investigators, before the suspect was taken to jail, he stated that drugs were inside the home.More >>
Police say a man showed up at the Fern Creek Fire Station 1 with a gunshot wound Saturday night.More >>
What lessons can be learned about the NBA Draft from the 2017 NBA Playoffs? How many second-round picks are filling important roles? How well have one-and-dones played?More >>
In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.More >>
Secretary of State Alison Grimes was transported by Kentucky State Police on Derby Day, her office confirmed. State police are investigating the photo, which Grimes posted on Twitter.More >>
The cost of a general admission ticket was $80 for the Kentucky Derby, up from $60 last year.More >>
A judge plans to rule May 15 whether to allow the man to remain anonymous. She also is considering whether to delay the civil lawsuit while a criminal case proceeds and even dismiss the suit, which attorneys for the former officers accused of abuse say was filed after Kentucky’s one-year statute of limitations expired.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana spent $2.3 billion to build two new Ohio River bridges. But despite those investments, there are fewer vehicles crossing the Ohio River than before construction began.More >>
In unveiling his first spending plan since Louisville ended 2016 with a record number of homicides, Fischer said public safety is his 'top priority.'More >>
A Delaware-based metals company plans a $1.3 billion aluminum mill in northeastern Kentucky that would employ hundreds of workers and supply the automotive and aerospace industries.More >>
It now takes an average of about 10 minutes to reach a call center representative, down from 64 minutes during the first month of tolling in January, a spokeswoman says.More >>
