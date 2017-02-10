Connecticut father who lost 3 daughters in Christmas fire dies - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Connecticut father who lost 3 daughters in Christmas fire dies

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Connecticut father who lost his three daughters in a Christmas Day fire several years ago has died. 

A charity started by Matthew Badger announced his death on Facebook, but didn't give any details. Badger started the charity in honor of his daughters 9-year-old Lily and 7-year-olds Sarah and Grace, who were killed in a fire in 2011.

Badger started the Lily Sarah Grace Fund for the Arts page not long after his daughters were killed. The page made the following post on Thursday:

We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Matthew Badger, LSG co-founder. When LSG first started, it was to honor the lives and memories of Matthew’s daughters. Spurred by the vision of Matthew, and co-founder Abby Ballin, countless numbers of children nationwide have benefited from classroom learning experiences enriched by the arts and creativity.

While our hearts are broken, we are honored and committed to carrying on Matthew’s legacy. LSG will continue to transform public elementary schools into child-centered learning environments that meet the needs of all learners while preparing creative 21st century global citizens.

The girl's grandparents, who were from Louisville also died in the fire. 

Badger's ex-wife says his death was sudden and peaceful. He was 51 years old.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.