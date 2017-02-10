Connecticut father who lost 3 daughters in Christmas fire dies

What lessons can be learned about the NBA Draft from the 2017 NBA Playoffs? How many second-round picks are filling important roles? How well have one-and-dones played?

Terry Rozier is the final remaining former Louisville player still chasing the 2017 NBA title.

BOZICH | Five Things the NBA Playoffs say about the Draft (and one-and-dones)

Police say a man showed up at the Fern Creek Fire Station 1 with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

According to investigators, before the suspect was taken to jail, he stated that drugs were inside the home.

LMPD is asking for help locating a wanted suspect after he led officers on a pursuit Saturday evening.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Connecticut father who lost his three daughters in a Christmas Day fire several years ago has died.

A charity started by Matthew Badger announced his death on Facebook, but didn't give any details. Badger started the charity in honor of his daughters 9-year-old Lily and 7-year-olds Sarah and Grace, who were killed in a fire in 2011.

Badger started the Lily Sarah Grace Fund for the Arts page not long after his daughters were killed. The page made the following post on Thursday:

We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Matthew Badger, LSG co-founder. When LSG first started, it was to honor the lives and memories of Matthew’s daughters. Spurred by the vision of Matthew, and co-founder Abby Ballin, countless numbers of children nationwide have benefited from classroom learning experiences enriched by the arts and creativity.



While our hearts are broken, we are honored and committed to carrying on Matthew’s legacy. LSG will continue to transform public elementary schools into child-centered learning environments that meet the needs of all learners while preparing creative 21st century global citizens.

The girl's grandparents, who were from Louisville also died in the fire.

Badger's ex-wife says his death was sudden and peaceful. He was 51 years old.

