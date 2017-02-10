Clark County Museum showcasing southern Indiana's history - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clark County Museum showcasing southern Indiana's history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A newly opened museum in Jeffersonville is providing a glimpse into southern Indiana's history. 

The Clark County museum opened on Michigan Avenue Friday morning. Clark County historian Jeanne Burke has worked more than seven years to showcase important items in the county's history.

One of the first exhibitions includes information on the Spriestersbach Farm. It features a sleigh, farm equipment and recreations of dresses. An upcoming exhibit will include military and Native American items, information on Lewis and Clark and a gift shop. Later phases will include reconstruction of the Howard home next door and installation of the "La Rosa" theater sign.

There's also an exhibit featuring an old Victrola, as well as pictures and information about the 1937 flood as well as other major floods over the years. 

"They will see a wall that displays images from the 1937 and 1884 and 1913 floods," Burke said. 

The museum is a work in progress. Admission to the museum is free, but donations are accepted. 

