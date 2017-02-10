Louisville man accused of murder to be placed on home incarceration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A murder suspect is expected to be placed on home incarceration.

Reginald Carr, age 37, is accused of assaulting David Bray back in November. It happened near Algonquin Parkway and Winkler Avenue.

Bray died from his injuries about two weeks later.

Carr was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.

"The dates are of concern to me because it happened in November, December, and here we are in February," said Jefferson District Judge Sheila Collins. "I'm willing to leave the bond where it is but in lieu of posting bond the defendant will be released on home incarceration with work release..."

Carr is expected to be back in court on February 20th.

