Kentucky company builds, ships mannequins worldwide

Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.

UPDATE | Bardstown Police have four suspects in custody after teen fatally shot

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says 8th Division officers responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Sunday on I-71 North, near the Watterson Expressway.

A new option may be in the works for the city of Prospect instead of a proposed affordable housing complex.

Authorities have not said where the items were found.

More than 200 pounds of marijuana found in Bullitt County drug bust

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Military and police officers train with the equipment around the world. The local operation developed by a retired member of the military is now saving lives on enemy lines.

They'll travel from a small storage unit in rural Crestwood, Kentucky to "Australia, Denmark, Norway, Israel," said Keary Miller, owner of Innovative Tactical Training Solutions.

They'll build, wrap and ship them.

"I created ITTS because that's what I love to do is train," Miller said.

What came next for the retired airman was an accident after a couple requests. "It's a fully durable, ruggedized mannequin that can be in any environment: Snow, water, rain."

From the way it bleeds, to how it feels, to the hardware of making it talk, development took a solid year-and-a-half. "Everything was custom built to meet the durability of the market and what the industry was demanding."

They'll build about 10 to 15 a month. "It takes about 500 man hours if you count from the silicone to the frame to the electronics that goes into each mannequin."

They'll send them to military and police to simulate an injury in battle.

Miller and his team train the elite on the using the equipment. "What we call this is a full mission profile scenario where a team would come in and return fire with the enemy, grab the patients and get them out of danger."

It's a familiar story for Miller. "This was early on in the war on terror. So, a lot of things, tactics and techniques and stuff wasn't always proven back then."

It was March 3, 2002 in Afghanistan.

"We came under extreme enemy fire, losing about two thirds of the team in the first six minutes of the battle," Miller recalled.

He saved several men that day.

Looking back, it's come full circle. "We just keep on building."

For when the time comes to really fight, he'll continue to aid in the search and rescue.

"We get a lot of self-gratitude out of duty training. We do it because we enjoy to teach. Really, what we create and what we do, we think we have an impact on saving lives."

Mannequins weigh around 200 pounds and range from $30,000 to $55,000 in price.

Miller and his team will soon expand ITTS to a new location to make room for demand.

This spring, he'll receive the Air Force Cross for his heroism in Afghanistan. It's the Air Force's highest honor.

Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved.