'Trade show of trade shows' coming to Louisville in December 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's called the "trade show of trade shows," and it's coming to Louisville.

The International Association of Exhibitions and Events has chosen the Derby City to host Expo! Expo! The annual event will bring around 2,500 exhibition professionals together. 

Expo! Expo! will take place in Dec. 2020 and is expected to bring over $2 million in revenue to the city of Louisville. 

IAEE says they had nearly 40 bids from cities across the country, and Louisville came out on top. 

"One of the objectives when choosing a future host location is to showcase the selected destination to the exhibition and events organizer community," said David DuBois, president and CEO of IAEE. "We will have an opportunity to bring convention and DMO executives from around the world."

Other Expo! Expo! host cities include San Antonio, Las Vegas and New Orleans. 

