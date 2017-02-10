Puppy left for dead in garbage can rescued by Louisville Metro P - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Puppy left for dead in garbage can rescued by Louisville Metro Parks employees

Image provided by Louisville Metro Parks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A puppy that was left for dead in a garbage can last Friday was saved, thanks to the kindness of a Louisville Metro Parks worker.

According to a news release from Louisville Metro Parks, Tom West, a maintenance worker, found the "helpless, approximately six-week-old puppy" buried in the trash can.

The temperature was near freezing at the time.

West contacted his supervisor and the puppy was dropped off at the park shop, where it was wrapped up in a coat and given dog food. It was later determined that the puppy suffered a fractured leg, dehydration and hypothermia.

"This little fella was ice cold, and barely hanging on," said Park Supervisor Lisa Risen, according to the news release. "Karma is coming to whoever was heartless enough to dump this little guy."

The puppy was quickly adopted and named "Oscar," after the popular Sesame Street character who lives in a trash can. He is expected to make a full recovery.

