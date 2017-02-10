RAW VIDEO: Pitino previews Miami game, Adel, Mathiang apologize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville head men's basketball coach Rick Pitino held a news conference Friday afternoon.

Deng Adel and Mangok Mathiang -- who both missed the Virginia game after breaking curfew last Saturday night -- apologized for letting fans down. They weren't sure if they would be playing in Saturday's game against Miami, but Pitino later confirmed that they will both be playing.

