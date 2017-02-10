RAW VIDEO: Pitino previews Miami game, Adel, Mathiang apologize - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO: Pitino previews Miami game, Adel, Mathiang apologize

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville head men's basketball coach Rick Pitino held a news conference Friday afternoon. 

Deng Adel and Mangok Mathiang -- who both missed the Virginia game after breaking curfew last Saturday night -- apologized for letting fans down. They weren't sure if they would be playing in Saturday's game against Miami, but Pitino later confirmed that they will both be playing. 

Click on the video player above to watch the news conference in its entirety. 

