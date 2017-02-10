LMPD: Man arrested after crashing SUV into pole while using heroin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police arrested a man early Friday after finding him unconscious behind the wheel of an SUV that had crashed into a utility pole.

According to the arrest report, it happened around 4:30 a.m. in the Clifton neighborhood at the intersection of Frankfort Avenue and S. Clifton. That's where police were called after reports that a Ford Escape had crashed into a utility pole. Police say the officer approaching the vehicle noticed both the driver and the passenger were unconscious.

The officer knocked on the window but says the driver -- 29-year-old Matthew Hawkins -- didn't move. A needle was visible, sticking out of Hawkins' left arm, and his foot was still on the gas pedal. When the officer tried to break the window, Hawkins woke up.

Police say Hawkins admitted that he had just used heroin, and told the officer there was more of the drug in his cigarette box in the driver's seat.

The officer searched the SUV and found the suspected heroin, a needle, tourniquet, and a cap. Police say Hawkins' license was driving on a suspended license.

Hawkins is now charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, and driving on a suspended license. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections with no bond.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.