Valley High student charged with assault, terroristic threatening, intimidation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Valley High School student was arrested Friday on felony assault, terroristic threatening and intimidation charges.

According to a police report, Rodriquez Antonio Lovelace, 19, entered a teacher's classroom on Tuesday and grabbed a female student's purse, "pulling it away from her with force."

The victim, a social studies teacher, asked Lovelace to leave the purse and the room and Lovelace refused and "became very hostile with the victim, grabbing him by his shirt and shoving him against the wall forcefully, causing pain and discomfort to the victim's back."

The report states that the victim feared "for his safety and the safety of his students" and tried to remove Lovelace from his classroom.

The teacher then went to use the classroom telephone to call school security and Lovelace allegedly grabbed the phone away from him, "slamming the phone into the wall, breaking it."

"The victim then ran into the hallway and flagged down a resource teacher and asked her to call for security," the report states.

During this time, Lovelace "attempted to attack the victim again and was restrained by several students."

He then "began to threaten the victim repeatedly, stating that he was going to (get him) after school."

School security then arrived and took Lovelace away.

He has been charged with felony assault on a school employee, terroristic threatening and intimidating a participant in a legal process.

