Clarksville Town Council votes to allow guns at public meetings

Clarksville Town Council votes to allow guns at public meetings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A town council in Indiana is trying to make it clear that weapons are allowed at its regular meetings.

The Clarksville Town Council voted earlier this week to lift a ban on guns at meetings. 

Councilman A.D. Stonecipher, who sponsored the ordinance, says the change "affords our citizens the ability to extend their personal protection by lawfully carrying a firearm from the council chamber to their parked vehicles in the town hall's parking lot."

The vote wasn't unanimous, so the council must approve it a second time later this month. 

In 2015, a Clarksville judge issued a court order banning weapons at the court and town hall. Last year, the judge gave the council the option to void part of the ban.

