Louisville Waste Management to use landfill methane as fuel

Police say a man showed up at the Fern Creek Fire Station 1 with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

According to investigators, before the suspect was taken to jail, he stated that drugs were inside the home.

LMPD is asking for help locating a wanted suspect after he led officers on a pursuit Saturday evening.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

Officers responded to the crash Sunday around 1 a.m.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

The owner of the only landfill in Jefferson County, Waste Management, will start to put the trash to use.

"When trash is disposed of, over the span of 15 to 20 years, it biodegrades, and it gives off gasses,” said Andy Reynolds, public sector manager for Waste Management.

The gas is mostly methane, which is a greenhouse gas that warms the atmosphere.

“We actually burn it off,” Reynolds said.

Waste Management reduces greenhouse gas emissions by burning it in a flare. The company says it’s working on a way to use the methane for fuel by investing $30 million in new technology to take the gas out of the ground and put it directly back into a natural gas pipeline.

“The emissions rate will go down quite a bit,” Reynolds said.

The amount of natural gas taken out of the landfill in one day could power 800 Waste Management trucks or run 12,000 homes, according to the company.

Waste Management’s 80 truck fleet switched from diesel fuel to natural gas fuel five years ago.

“Since we are removing the gas from being flared, we are putting it back into our trucks," Reynolds said. "So we are reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, so it will make for cleaner air for the city."

The company says it's just starting the permitting process for the green project, but Reynolds says he's confident it will be approved.

The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

