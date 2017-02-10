In an effort to cut down on roadway deaths, ISP are doing weekly traffic details

Police say a man showed up at the Fern Creek Fire Station 1 with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

Police say a man showed up at the Fern Creek Fire Station 1 with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

According to investigators, before the suspect was taken to jail, he stated that drugs were inside the home.

According to investigators, before the suspect was taken to jail, he stated that drugs were inside the home.

LMPD is asking for help locating a wanted suspect after he led officers on a pursuit Saturday evening.

LMPD is asking for help locating a wanted suspect after he led officers on a pursuit Saturday evening.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

Officers responded to the crash Sunday around 1 a.m.

Officers responded to the crash Sunday around 1 a.m.

Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.

Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Speeding, reckless driving and driving while distracted are all taking lives on Kentuckiana roadways.

To change trends and ultimately save lives, Indiana State Police are doing weekly traffic details.

"We'll have a trooper set up to call off the vehicles that are speeding, usually call off the speed, what lane they're in," Trooper David Barclay said.

Every year, there are hundreds fatalities on Indiana roadways.

Trooper Barclay said despite what people think, the goal of pulling drivers over is to make some changes behind the wheel.

"It's trying to change peoples' driving behavior, to slow them down, reduce crashes," he said. "You might get there two minutes late, but at least you're going to get there rather than ending up at the hospital or worse."

If you are hitting the gas pedal too hard, be prepared for the state to hit your wallet.

"All speeding in this county is the same,' Trooper Barclay said. "It's going to be $169."

"Why were you guys stopped today? Um, speeding," said Patrick Kedzierski, who was caught speeding.

Kedzierski is from Chicago, but quickly learned ignorance of the law is no excuse.

"I thought it was 70 the whole way, but I guess it's 55 over here, so I'm going to slow it down on the way back," Kedzierski said.

ISP will continue doing these traffic details through the end of the year.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.