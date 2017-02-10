Kroger recalls some pies from local stores - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kroger recalls some pies from local stores

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A warning has been issued for customers who have recently bought pies at Kroger. 

The store is recalling Private Selection's Salted Caramel Chocolate Almond Pies sold at the Hopkinsville and Bowling Green stores because the dessert may contain eggs and almonds that are not listed under its allergens label.

Customers can return the pies to the store for a full refund. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

