Police say woman arrested after heroin found in St. Matthews home

Ashley Neely (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Ashley Neely (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say heroin, cash and a money counting machine in the bathroom closet landed 23-year-old Ashley Neely behind bars. 

Officers found it Thursday in her St. Matthews home, according to an arrest report.

Court records say Neely also had a gun on her at the time of the search.

She's pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and other charges. 

