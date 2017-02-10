Police say woman arrested after heroin found in St. Matthews home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say heroin, cash and a money counting machine in the bathroom closet landed 23-year-old Ashley Neely behind bars.

Officers found it Thursday in her St. Matthews home, according to an arrest report.

Court records say Neely also had a gun on her at the time of the search.

She's pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and other charges.

