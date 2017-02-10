Holy Trinity Parish School hosts spirit day to support paralyzed - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Holy Trinity Parish School hosts spirit day to support paralyzed student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Friday, a Louisville school rallied around a 6-year-old classmate paralyzed by a backbend.

Eden Hoelscher's family moved from Los Angeles to Louisville so she could get treatment at Frazier Rehab Institute after her injury. Today, her school, Holy Trinity Parish School, hosted an "Eagles for Eden Spirit Day" to support her.

Many students wore shirts the school sold for the occasion. The $5,000 raised goes to the program at Frazier that's helping her.

"I just watched kid after kid get out of parents' cars wearing Eagles for Eden t-shirts," said Kylee Hoelscher, Eden's mom. "It's just amazing to see all these kids -- some who don't even know Eden. Maybe they've just seen her rolling through the hallway. And we have parents who took time out of their day. I mean, it's overwhelming."

WDRB has been following Eden's recovery. She has taken her first steps as part of her therapy.

