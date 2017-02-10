New experience opening at Corvette Museum to mark 3rd anniversary of sinkhole disaster

Police say a man showed up at the Fern Creek Fire Station 1 with a gunshot wound Saturday night.

Police investigating after gunshot victim shows up at fire station

According to investigators, before the suspect was taken to jail, he stated that drugs were inside the home.

LMPD is asking for help locating a wanted suspect after he led officers on a pursuit Saturday evening.

LMPD asks for help locating wanted suspect after vehicle pursuit

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

1 arrested in connection with death investigation underway in southern Indiana

Officers responded to the crash Sunday around 1 a.m.

Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-71 North near Watterson Expressway

Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Sunday, three years will have passed since a massive sinkhole swallowed eight Corvettes and racked up millions of dollars in damages at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green.

"It's kind of a tragedy," said South Dakota car enthusiast, Chuck Todd.

Then came the unexpected part.

"We have been able to turn what was first a big negative into a huge positive," museum spokesperson Katie Frassinelli said.

After it happened, a lot more travelers, like Todd from South Dakota, starting driving in to see it.

"Our tourism numbers were up huge in 2014, and then last year, we had the second highest numbers ever," Frassinelli said.

The success from the sinkhole is something the museum plans to continue to capitalize on, beginning this weekend.

A 1962 Corvette, still dirt covered and dinged up, will be the last of three to be restored.

"We have a maintenance and preservation area with an expert on staff that's going to take on bringing that car back to life," Frassinelli said.

Corvette connoisseurs will be able to see every step during their trips. The project should take about a year.

