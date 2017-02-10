New experience opening at Corvette Museum to mark 3rd anniversar - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New experience opening at Corvette Museum to mark 3rd anniversary of sinkhole disaster

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Sunday, three years will have passed since a massive sinkhole swallowed eight Corvettes and racked up millions of dollars in damages at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green.

"It's kind of a tragedy," said South Dakota car enthusiast, Chuck Todd. 

Then came the unexpected part. 

"We have been able to turn what was first a big negative into a huge positive," museum spokesperson Katie Frassinelli said.

After it happened, a lot more travelers, like Todd from South Dakota, starting driving in to see it. 

"Our tourism numbers were up huge in 2014, and then last year, we had the second highest numbers ever," Frassinelli said.

The success from the sinkhole is something the museum plans to continue to capitalize on, beginning this weekend.

A 1962 Corvette, still dirt covered and dinged up, will be the last of three to be restored. 

"We have a maintenance and preservation area with an expert on staff that's going to take on bringing that car back to life," Frassinelli said.

Corvette connoisseurs will be able to see every step during their trips. The project should take about a year.

