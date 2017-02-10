Woman turns herself in after hit-and-run that left 9-year-old gi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman turns herself in after hit-and-run that left 9-year-old girl with life-threatening brain injury

Posted: Updated:
Jessica Westbrook Jessica Westbrook

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman who hit a 9-year-old girl with her car on Broadway earlier this month before leaving the scene has turned herself in.

Jessica Westbrook, 31, turned herself in Friday, 9-year-old girl was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with two broken legs and a life-threatening brain injury.

Westbrook is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid with fatal or serious injury.

Officials say Westbrook posted a full cash bond and was released Friday around 9 p.m. 

Related Stories:

9-year-old girl suffers life-threatening brain injury, 2 broken legs after being hit by car on Broadway

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.