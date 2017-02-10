UPDATE | 13-year-old boy missing in Bullitt County found safe - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE | 13-year-old boy missing in Bullitt County found safe

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Department says missing teenage boy was found late Friday night hiding in the woods.

Jeison Huerta, 13, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Friday. He's home-schooled and was playing outside near his home, but his parents grew concerned when he didn't come back. 

Deputies and rescue workers, along with LMPD, began looking for him in a wooded area off of Wade Road in the Mt. Washington area.

They searched the area but didn't find anything. A short time later, Jeison showed up on the front steps just after 9 p.m.

"He had been hiding in the woods and seen the helicopter overhead, seen and heard people in the area there looking for him and started to walk out," said Lt. Scotty McGaha with the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.

