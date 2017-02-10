911 calls highlight frantic scene after EMS says man overdosed in truck on Westport Road

LMPD is asking for help locating a wanted suspect after he led officers on a pursuit Saturday evening.

According to investigators, before the suspect was taken to jail, he stated that drugs were inside the home.

Churchill Downs has gone on an unprecedented buying spree, snapping up $13 million in homes, lots and commercial properties on three sides of its iconic Central Avenue track. Company officials are mum on their plans.

Churchill Downs has spent nearly $13 million since December on real estate near the track, including the last two houses closest to Gate 17 on Homeview Drive.

Indiana State Police responded to a home on County Road 500 South near Crothersville around 10 a.m. Thursday on a report of a deceased person.

Authorities say both men were pronounced dead at the scene and neither of the men were wearing seatbelts.

On May 14, 1988, a school bus carrying 67 people was returning to Radcliff from a church youth group field trip to Kings Island.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers along Westport Road at Hurstbourne Parkway on Thursday knew something wasn't right inside a black pickup truck.

Metro Emergency Services says the people inside overdosed. It was obvious to the driver of the SUV the pickup hit.

"I think something is going on with him," the driver said after calling 911.

Others driving past the scene relayed the scene to dispatchers.

"There is a black Ram pickup truck that was driving down the road very erratically. Now he keeps hitting a car that's in the left-hand turn lane. He just bumped into him again. He was swerving left and right he was cutting people off."

A passenger, 52-year-old David Wilhoite, died. According to EMS, the driver was revived with Narcan. And drivers reported seeing a third person, making an already dangerous scene even more so.

"She jumped out on Westport Road and started running," one caller said.

The whole scene was a scary reality check of just how bad the heroin problem in Louisville has become.

"Knowing that someone could be out there on the road right now under the influence of a drug that could cause them to become unconscious without a whole lot of warning to them is concerning," said Maj. Chris Lokits with Metro EMS.

Metro EMS responded to 695 overdoses last month alone. And paramedics says yesterday was particularly bad, with crews handling 20 overdose calls in just a matter of hours.

