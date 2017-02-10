911 calls highlight frantic scene after EMS says man overdosed i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

911 calls highlight frantic scene after EMS says man overdosed in truck on Westport Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers along Westport Road at Hurstbourne Parkway on Thursday knew something wasn't right inside a black pickup truck. 

Metro Emergency Services says the people inside overdosed. It was obvious to the driver of the SUV the pickup hit.

"I think something is going on with him," the driver said after calling 911.

Others driving past the scene relayed the scene to dispatchers.

"There is a black Ram pickup truck that was driving down the road very erratically. Now he keeps hitting a car that's in the left-hand turn lane. He just bumped into him again. He was swerving left and right he was cutting people off."

A passenger, 52-year-old David Wilhoite, died. According to EMS, the driver was revived with Narcan. And drivers reported seeing a third person, making an already dangerous scene even more so. 

"She jumped out on Westport Road and started running," one caller said.

The whole scene was a scary reality check of just how bad the heroin problem in Louisville has become. 

"Knowing that someone could be out there on the road right now under the influence of a drug that could cause them to become unconscious without a whole lot of warning to them is concerning," said Maj. Chris Lokits with Metro EMS.

Metro EMS responded to 695 overdoses last month alone. And paramedics says yesterday was particularly bad, with crews handling 20 overdose calls in just a matter of hours. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

