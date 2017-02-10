Entrepreneur reportedly pushing for aquarium on River Road in Lo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Entrepreneur reportedly pushing for aquarium on River Road in Louisville

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy CNN Photo courtesy CNN

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If one entrepreneur gets his way, Louisville could have an aquarium by 2020.

According to our partners at Business First, the former owner of Okolona Motors wants to build the attraction on River Road near Zorn Avenue. He's already approached Metro Council about building it.

Council President David Yates says that an environmental assessment will have to be done. The site could include a full-sized aquarium, an immersive animatronic dinosaur exhibit and several museums.Indiana is also in the running for the attraction.



Facebook
