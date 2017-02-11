UPDATE: Officials identify woman killed in crash on I-264 East n - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Officials identify woman killed in crash on I-264 East near Poplar Level Road

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a woman who died in a crash on I-264 East near Poplar Level Road.

The woman was 24-year-old Callie Campbell, according to Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll. Officials say Campbell died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene. A call about the crash was received at 3:22 a.m. Saturday, according to officials.

Police say Campbell was driving a Toyota pickup truck and lost control of the vehicle and hit the median.

Campbell was the only person inside the truck and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.

An autopsy is expected to take place on Monday.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash and looking into whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

