UPDATE: Officials identify woman killed in crash on I-264 East near Poplar Level Road

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

He had three specific caffeinated drinks in a two-hour period -- and now a South Carolina coroner is issuing a dire warning.

A weeping father spoke in shock as he described his son who is accused of decapitating his mother on Mother's Day and bringing her head to a grocery store in rural Oregon.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

Authorities have not said where the items were found.

More than 200 pounds of marijuana found in Bullitt County drug bust

Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park late Tuesday morning that left one man dead and another man hospitalized.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

The stillness in the air off Zoo Road in English on Monday sounded like a stark contrast to the chaos David Cox described at his nearby home.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a woman who died in a crash on I-264 East near Poplar Level Road.

The woman was 24-year-old Callie Campbell, according to Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll. Officials say Campbell died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene. A call about the crash was received at 3:22 a.m. Saturday, according to officials.

Police say Campbell was driving a Toyota pickup truck and lost control of the vehicle and hit the median.

Campbell was the only person inside the truck and no other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police.

An autopsy is expected to take place on Monday.

LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash and looking into whether alcohol played a role in the crash.

