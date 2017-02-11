Western Middle Hardsteppers host show as fundraiser for return t - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Western Middle Hardsteppers host show as fundraiser for return trip to nationals

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- Western Middle School's Hardsteppers are headed back to Nationals and are raising money for the trip.

The step team took first place in the middle school division of the 2016 National Youth Step USA Championship in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

To make the trip back to the championships, the group hosted a show on Saturday.

Teams began competing at 11 a.m. at Western Middle School located at 2201 W Main Street.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.