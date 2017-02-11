Kentucky Kingdom hosting job fair today - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Kingdom hosting job fair today

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- How does getting paid to spend your summer at Kentucky Kingdom sound?

The amusement park will hold its job fair today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza, located at 830 Phillips Lane.

Kentucky Kingdom says it is looking for willing applicants ages 15 and up. The amusement park is looking to fill more than 1,000 seasonal jobs.

Seasonal positions pay between $8 and $13 an hour.

Kentucky Kingdom opens for weekends beginning April 29.

