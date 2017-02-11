Squallis Puppeteers host 15th annual "Puppet Prom" fundraiser

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

JCPS has notified 142 of its employees that their contracts have not been renewed for the 2017-18 year.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

In the Louisville area and across the U.S., the retail industry is in the midst of a transformation brought on by the rise of e-commerce. Some analysts predict more than 8,000 physical stores could close this year.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

Police say the accident happened at the intersection of John Harper Highway and Running Creek Drive at 11:15 p.m.

East Liverpool Police say the suspects, 25-year-old Justin Buckle and 24-year-old Cortez Collins, tried to get rid of evidence inside the vehicle by smashing the suspected drugs into the car's carpet.

East Liverpool Police say the suspects, 25-year-old Justin Buckle and 24-year-old Cortez Collins, tried to get rid of evidence inside the vehicle by smashing the suspected drugs into the car's carpet.

Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.

Bardstown Police say two people have been taken into custody -- and two additional people are being questioned -- after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed overnight in Bardstown, Kentucky.

The intimate ceremony in one of New York City 's most famous venues.

The intimate ceremony in one of New York City 's most famous venues.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

Police say an employee of the restaurant was walking to her car, when she was approached by 33-year-old Antwon Vanmeter, who asked her where she was going.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The masterminds behind the giant puppets spotted around Louisville are putting their unique twist on prom. While "Puppet Prom" is fun and games, the fundraiser is imperative to Squallis Puppeteers continuing their mission.

The Highland-based puppet company is run by husband and wife team Nora Christensen and Shawn Hennessey. While they're known for the gigantic show stoppers, it's the small stuff they're most proud of.

"What a lot of people don't realize about us is that we also do shows for kids," said Hennessey.

Performing in schools is their passion project. Squallis Puppeteers travel all over the state putting on puppet shows for kids. Each has a lesson meant to make children better citizens. "The puppets just seem to open up their minds to different conversations," said Christensen.

They'll spend hours in the car traveling to far eastern Kentucky to reach kids who might not otherwise have access to the arts. "So it's not just about arts and crafts, but it's another way for them to express themselves and to tell their own story," said Hennessey.

But keeping the show on the road means raising money is their other full time job.

"A lot of people say 'Oh man you get to make puppets all the time, that's amazing.' It is amazing, but that's not all we do, but anyone who works in an arts non-profit knows how hard it is to keep it running," said Hennessey.

Nearly half of their budget comes from fundraising. This is the time of year where they're most busy doing just that. They're in the process of applying for grants, are involved in an arts matching program and are also throwing their biggest fundraiser of the year.

"To do all this fun stuff, you've got to keep the lights on and the rent paid, so you've got to feed the beast. So we made a beast," said Christensen.

"Puppet Prom" allows families to party with puppets. Getting up close and personal, but also showing prom-goers what a few extra dollars can do for Squallis.

"We do have to fundraise to stay alive and that's what Puppet Prom is about and our fund for the arts matching is about," said Hennessey.

Puppet Prom was Saturday night from 6 to 11 p.m. at 1228 East Breckinridge St.

Click here for more information about Squallis Puppeteers.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.