Tax refund checks now being processed in Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Tax refund checks now being processed in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Refund checks are being processed right now for Kentucky residents who have already filed their taxes.

The state's Department of Revenue finished processing tax information about a week earlier than expected.

E-filed returns are typically processed within two to three weeks for taxpayers who choose the direct deposit option. However, paper checks take an additional week to process.

Paper filed returns can take between eight and up to 12 weeks to process.

