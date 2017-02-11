Art Eatables offers local twist on Valentine's Day chocolates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Valentine's Day is Tuesday and one company is adding a local take to a classic favorite. Art Eatables combines bourbon and chocolates to create one-of-a-kind truffles.

More than 70 bourbons are represented in Art Eatables' truffles, all made in the back of the downtown shop, to create the bourbon experience.

The store offers gift samplers, including the Taste of the Trail collection, which represents eight of the large distilleries in the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. The Bourbon Country collection represents 12 bourbon companies along the state of Kentucky. One of the most popular is the store sampler, which offers the four main product lines: infused caramels, truffles, chimeres and modjeskas. The store also offers treats that are alcohol free.

Kelly Ramsey started the bourbon truffle idea about seven years ago as a hobby and began pursuing a career five years ago. "My whole goal was to get people to enjoy bourbon and so, with the pairing of bourbon and chocolates, you really can tell the difference," Ramsey said.

If your Valentine isn't into chocolate, Art Eatables also carries products that are made locally, including Kentucky Sorghum and Shell-Bee's Gourmet Sea Salts & Spices. "She does this as a part-time job, she's a full-time nurse and she's 78. So, that's something we aspire to," Ramsey said.

Art Eatables is located at 631 South Fourth Street in Louisville.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.