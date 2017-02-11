Ky. State Police investigating fatal crash in Spencer County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. State Police investigating fatal crash in Spencer County

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Spencer County.

Officials say the crash happened Friday just after 11 p.m. on KY 1795 in Spencer County.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation shows that a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck was going east on KY 1795, when the driver crossed both lanes and went off the shoulder of the roadway.

Police say a passenger in the pickup truck, 56-year-old Robin Carney of Mt. Eden, Ky., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to U of L Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate the crash. 

