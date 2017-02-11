Drivers can now dispute tolls from Ohio River bridges - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Drivers can now dispute tolls from Ohio River bridges

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers will now be able to dispute Ohio River bridge tolls.

Kentucky lawmakers approved the new rules this week.

Drivers will have 60 days to dispute charges.

The toll system company then has 30 days to consider the protest and issue its decision.

If the dispute is rejected, drivers can then ask for a hearing at RiverLink.

Disputes are limited to cases where a license plate was read incorrectly, where tolls were charged to license plates that don't match a vehicle, or if a vehicle has been sold, transferred or stolen.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.