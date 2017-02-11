Kentucky Senate passes bill to allow religion in schools - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Senate passes bill to allow religion in schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Public school students in Kentucky are one step closer to being allowed to express their religious beliefs on school property

Kentucky State senators have passed a bill that will do just that.

The plan also gives teachers the ability to use the Bible to teach about the history of religion.

Schools could also allow the performance of school plays that promote learning cultural or religious heritage.

The bill will now move to the House for approval.

