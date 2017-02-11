UPDATE: Mother of missing Indiana 5-month-old child turns herself, child into authorities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of a missing 5-month-old child from Indiana has turned herself in along with the child.

This is according to a post made Tuesday morning on the Twitter account for Indianapolis Police.

Indianapolis Police had been searching for missing 5-month-old Parker Williams. Police say the child is in state custody and was taken by his non-custodial mother, 37-year-old Regina Williams.

Parker had recently suffered a skull fracture and was believed to be in danger.

Police say they believed Williams, who had an open warrant for child neglect, had fled the Indianapolis area and was headed to Louisville.

Authorities say the child is okay.

Officials have not said exactly when Williams turned herself in to officials.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.